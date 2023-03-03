Ray Navarrete Named to Alpb Silver Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Ray Navarrete, ALPB Player of the Year in 2009 and one of just two players to earn four Postseason All-Star selections, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Friday. He is the sixth of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Navarrete spent nine years in the Atlantic League, eight with the Long Island Ducks, who he led to back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012-2013. In 2009, Navarrete became the first Ducks player in team history to win Atlantic League Player of the Year, after batting .309 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI for Gary Carter's club that qualified for the postseason. He led the league that season with 164 base hits, 106 runs scored, 96 RBI, and 66 extra base hits. He hit 50 doubles during the 2012 season, setting a mark that continues to stand. Prior to joining the Ducks in 2006, Navarrete played part of the 2005 season with the Somerset Patriots and has won three league championships overall.

Navarrete was voted to five All-Star game appearances and is one of only two players to be named to four Postseason All-Star teams, from 2007-09 and in 2012.

Over his career, Navarrete posted a .284 batting average with 143 homers and 578 RBI. He is the ALPB career leader in doubles and extra base hits, ranks second in league history in RBI, and third in home runs and games played.

"I got the goose bumps," said Navarrete upon learning he was named to the Silver Anniversary team. "It's a tremendous honor. It's hard to believe. Some of the best players I ever played against were in the Atlantic League, and it's hard to believe I'm among those 25, so it's pretty cool."

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

A true utility player, Navarrete routinely played all four infield positions and both corner outfield spots during his career.

Navarrete and his wife, Nicole, reside in Cream Ridge, N.J. with daughter Stella Rose and dog Einstein.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members LHP Mike Guilfoyle RHP Tim Cain OF Glenn Murray 3B Jeff Nettles RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

