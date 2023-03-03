Blue Crabs Announce 15th Anniversary Promotional Schedule

March 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) The Blue Crabs have released the promotional schedule for their 15th Anniversary Season. This schedule is jam-packed with giveaways, fireworks shows, education-themed day games, and fun for the whole family.

Two holiday-themed nights are BACK for the 15th Anniversary Season. Halfway To Halloween returns on Saturday, June 24th alongside a post-game candy drop and a fireworks spectacular, while Christmas in July returns on Saturday, July 22nd.

The Blue Crabs will be holding two separate "Fundraiser Frenzies" to help local schools, youth teams, and other organizations raise money! These groups are encouraged to reach out to see how they can create their own FREE fundraiser with the Blue Crabs! These games will be on Youth Sports Night on Saturday, May 6th, and Friday Night Lights on Friday, August 18th.

Special Game times during the 2023 season include a trio of matinees geared toward the youth.

Thursday, May 4th, 10:35 AM - Baseball in Education Day #1

Thursday, May 18th, 10:35 AM - Baseball in Education Day #2

Thursday, August 3rd, 11:05 AM - Camp Day

Melwood Feature Nights

Wednesday, May 3rd

Friday, June 9th

Tuesday, July 4th

Sunday, September 10th

Southern Maryland Reading Nightspresented by Southern Maryland Regional Library Association

Saturday, June 9th

Saturday, July 30th

Saturday, August 20th

Education Focused Nightspresented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Friday, May 5th - Educator Appreciation Night

Friday, May 19th - Pinch Onto Books Reading Program Night

Friday, September 8th - Game for Grades

Weekly Promotions

TUESDAY - Silver Sluggers Tuesday

Special ticket packages for our 55 and older crowd.

Early-Bird "Slugger Supper" every Tuesday night from 5-6 PM

Raffles, Prizes, and Events every Tuesday

Official 2023 Silver Slugger Hat

WEDNESDAY - Bark In The Park Wednesdays

Bring your four-legged friend to the park for a night of baseball!

Pups can play in pools, make friends in the stands, and enjoy monthly dog treat giveaways!

THURSDAY - Beer and Wings presented by Foster's Grille

After winning the Blue Crabs 2021 Wing Wars competition, Foster's Grille is back every Thursday night! Every Thursday night home game, fans can enjoy unlimited beer and wings from our friends at Foster's Grille for only $35!

FRIDAY - R.E.D. Friday presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation returns with Remember Everyone Deployed Fridays! Each Friday night, the Blue Crabs will wear custom red jerseys to honor those who have served, and all active duty and veterans receive discounts on tickets.

SportsClips Backfin Buddies Kids Club - presented by SportsClips

Kids 12 and under can join the SportsClips Backfin Buddies Kids Club for just $15, attend all Friday home games for free, and receive exclusive gifts and experiences.

SATURDAY - PayDay Saturday presented by Spectra Credit Union

Saturday Fireworks

Saturday Night Fireworks are back! The Blue Crabs will fill the skies with Southern Maryland's best fireworks display following every Saturday home game. Fireworks will also occur on Opening Day and the Red, White, and Blue Crabs 4th of July Celebration.

Promotional Highlights

The Blue Crabs' have been on the cusp of an ALPB Championship for the past two seasons. This season's theme, #UNFIN15HEDBUSINESS pays homage to our quest for a championship and our extensive 15-year history.

Opening Day presented by Jenkins Enterprises/ Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by William Richmond Inc / Post-Game Fireworks

Friday, April 28th

The first 500 fans to enter the gates on Opening Day will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of William Richmond Inc.

Blue Crabs 15th Anniversary Shell-ebration/ Post-game Fireworks

Saturday, April 29th

Upon arrival, the first 500 fans that walk into the gates at Regency Furniture Stadium will receive a commemorative 15th Anniversary baseball cap. Come out and celebrate 15 years of baseball history in Southern Maryland!

Cinco de Mayo / Educator Appreciation Night presented by ESFCU

Friday, May 5th

Come celebrate Hispanic heritage and enjoy the cultures of the world during our Cinco de Mayo celebration.

All educators and support staff are invited to come out and be recognized for their constant hard work and dedication to shaping the minds of our youth.

Mother's Day

Sunday, May 21st

This day is for the moms! Come out and celebrate the motherly figure in your life.

Boy Scout Night / County Employee Appreciation / Melwood Feature Night

Friday, June 9th

Scout nights are back! For a special ticket price, you and your troop can camp out in the outfield following the Blue Crabs game!

This night, the Blue Crabs would also like to show their appreciation to the employees that keep our county safe and clean!

Military Appreciation Night presented by HUMANA / Alex Crosby Bobblehead Giveaway / Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, June 10th

The Blue Crabs would like to invite all members of the U.S. Military, retired and active, to join us on this special occasion to receive recognition for the time they spent serving our country.

The first 500 fans to enter the stadium will receive their very own Alex Crosby bobblehead!

Girl Scout Night / Inflatamaniacs Appearance

Friday, June 23rd

Like Boy Scout Night, Girl Scouts from all throughout Southern Maryland are invited to come out and spend the night at the ballpark and enjoy a night of camping in the outfield!

Also, our friends, the Inflatamaniacs, will be making an appearance and are sure to be a hit!

Father's Day / Remote Dig presented by All Pawn

Sunday, June 25th

Come celebrate dad this Father's Day! This Sunday game will include events such as pre-game catch on the field, post-game batting practice with dad, and a Remote Dig presented by All Pawn where you can win a brand-new TV!

Star Wars Night

Friday, July 7th

Calling all Star Wars fans! Bring your lightsabers to our 2023 Star Wars Night! On this night, the Blue Crabs will be sporting Star Wars-themed jerseys!

Faith and Family Night / HBCU Spirit Night

Friday, July 8th

Returning for the 15th Anniversary season, Faith and Family Night is a night focused on the importance of togetherness. Local parishes are encouraged to set up a fundraiser to help raise money for their organization.

On this night, the Blue Crabs would like to welcome all HBCU students and alumni to come out and show their school pride

Healthcare Heroes Night / CSM Night / The Amazing Christopher Appearance

Friday, July 21st

Calling all Healthcare Heroes! The Blue Crabs dedicate this night to all healthcare professionals that are tasked with keeping our community safe.

Go Hawks! All CSM Students will get into this game for FREE!

You may recognize him from America's Got Talent, The Amazing Christopher will be joining us all game long bringing laughter and family entertainment for all of Southern Maryland to enjoy.

Paint the Park Pink / Post-Game Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union / Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, August 5th

Paint the Park Pink returns for the first time since 2021. Like the Trash Cancer promotion from the past two seasons, this night is focused on raising money for cancer research! Fans are able to pay one dollar to hit a trash can and the proceeds will go to a cancer research group!

Friday Night Lights

Friday, August 7th

Calling all local youth football teams! On this fall evening, the Blue Crabs will highlight as many local football teams as possible. From flag football, all the way to high school, local teams will be invited out to the stadium to prepare them for the upcoming season!

Pinch's Birthday Party / SoMD Regional Library Night / Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, August 19th

Pinch is turning 15! Come celebrate everyone's favorite blue fur ball on his special day. Special tickets include a ticket to Pinch's Birthday Party on the Picnic Deck!

Rally Weekend / Diamond Dig presented by All Pawn /Post-Game Fireworks

Friday & Saturday, August 25th & 26th

Crustacean Nation, this weekend is for you! Our friends at Rally Entertainment will be joining us all weekend long to help us get behind our Blue Crabs and propel them to a playoff birth!

After Friday's game, fans are encouraged to take place in the Diamond Dig presented by All Pawn!

On Saturday, the first 500 fans will receive a mystery bobblehead that will be revealed closer to the game date!

Game for Grades presented by ESFCU / Mad Chad Appearance

Friday, September 8th

On this night, local students can bring their report cards from the previous year, and if they have all As and Bs, they get a free ticket!

The juggling sensation Mad Chad will make an appearance and give Southern Maryland a show they'll never forget!

Field of Dreams / First Responders Night presented by ESFCU

Saturday, September 9th

Are you a fan of the Kevin Costner classic? Well, Field of Dreams Night is back for 2023! Fans can purchase special tickets that include a tent spot in the outfield to camp out and enjoy the film following the game!

All First Responders are invited to join us for a night to recognize the hard work and dedication our First Responders have given to Southern Maryland.

Fan Appreciation Fair / Melwood Feature Night / 15th Anniversary T-Shirt Giveaway

Sunday, September 10th

Like always, the final home game of the season is catered around the people that have supported the team from day one, Crustacean Nation. This season, fans will get to enjoy all of the fun activities you can find at your local fair while watching the best team in the Atlantic League at the same time. The first 500 members of Crustacean Nation to enter the stadium will receive a 15th Anniversary T-Shirt upon arrival.

The Blue Crabs can't wait to welcome all of Crustacean Nation back into Regency Furniture Stadium for Opening Day on Friday, April 28th! We hope to see all of you show your support for Southern Maryland's Hometown Team throughout their 15th Anniversary season.

