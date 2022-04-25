Rawhide Snap a Nine-Game Losing Streak

April 25, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA - Rawhide defeated the Giants to snap a nine-game losing streak and to avoid the sweep. Visalia took the early lead by scoring four runs in the fourth and never looked back.

Liam Norris, the Rawhide starter, gave up two runs off two hits and two walks in 4.2 innings pitched. He was one out away from securing the win but was taken out due to his pitch count of 67. Norris struck out a career high seven batters.

Seven of the nine Visalia hitters in the line-up had a base hit and everyone reached base. Wilderd Patino and JJ D'Orazio were the only two players to have multiple hits. Patino had three singles and D'Orazio hit a single and a homerun.

Next week, Visalia travels to Rancho Cucamonga to kick off a two-week road trip.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.