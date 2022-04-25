Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

April 25, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Ports start a six-game series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Cullen Kafka and Ports RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Grizzlies are 20-7 over the last two seasons against the Ports, with an 11-1 mark at Stockton. One of those 11 wins at Banner Island Ballpark included an 18-0 trouncing on July 15th. That was the largest shutout win and the second-largest margin of victory in Grizzlies' history. This year, Fresno and Stockton will meet 27 more times in the 132 game California League schedule, with one more three-game set and four six-game series planned. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

TIME TO GET BACK ON TRACK WITH KAFKA: Today, the Grizzlies give the ball to righty Cullen Kafka, who looks to end Fresno's five-game losing streak. The Walnut Creek, California native makes his third start of the season after making his Fresno home debut last Tuesday against Lake Elsinore. Kafka enters his second professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. In 2021, he started his professional career with the ACL Rockies (rookie ball), appearing in four games, all out of the bullpen. Kafka hurled five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while fanning five batters. He had a 0.60 WHIP and hitters batted .158 against the righty. Kafka was selected by the Rockies in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Oregon, where he ended his Ducks career fifth all-time in starts (39) and seventh in strikeouts (195). Kafka finished his four-year career 13-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 50 appearances where opponents batted .288 in 204.2 innings pitched. Read more about Kafka on Page 2.

PORTS GO WITH CHEN ZHANG-AO ZHUANG: The Ports will counter Kafka with righty Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang, a 2021 international free agent from Fengbin Township, Taiwan. According to United Daily News (based in Taiwan), Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang apparently went to the USA in June of 2021 to workout in front of MLB scouts. Although he received an offer back then, he did not accept it as the contract amount did not meet their expectation. On November 24, the Oakland Athletics agreed to terms with him for $500,000. Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang represented Taiwan in the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup in Mexico. In two games, he struck out 14 and only allowed one walk and four runs across 9.1 innings of work. Zhuang Chen Zhong-Ao's fastball topped out just below 96 MPH during the World Cup. He also throws a decent split-change that can go against batters from both sides of the plate, an average curveball and a below-average slider according to scouts.

MONTGOMERY MASHES: Saturday night, Benny Montgomery went 2-for-5 with a homer, triple, three RBI and two runs in an 8-6 Fresno loss to Lake Elsinore. Montgomery's clout was his second of the season, a towering fly ball to center field and the first roundtripper off of a lefty by Fresno batters this year. He also posted his first Single-A triple in the sixth, a rocket off the left field wall. Finally, Montgomery drove in three runs, a career-high for the Rockies top prospect.

AMADOR IS AMAZING: Adael Amador may have just turned 19, but the Rockies #10 prospect has shown bat ability way beyond his years. The Grizzlies leadoff hitter currently ranks in the Top 10 in six California League offensive categories. Amador ranks fifth in batting average (.327), fifth in hits (17), fifth in walks (12), eighth in OBP (.446), tied for 10th in homers (two) and 10th in OPS (.946) among all qualified hitters.

DON'T RUN ON OUR CATCHERS: Braxton Fulford and Hunter Goodman have combined to throw out half of would-be base stealers this season. Fulford specifically has caught five of his seven runners so far, which is good for a .714 percentage.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (1-5), Beige (4-1), Black & Gold (0-0), Gray (2-2), Specialty Promo (0-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (0-1).

APRIL 27, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (0-1, 10.13) vs RHP Mitch Myers (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 28, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

LHP Evan Shawver (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Luke Anderson (0-0, 3.86)

APRIL 29, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Kyle Virbitsky (1-0, 5.02)

APRIL 30, 2022 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 4.40) vs RHP Grant Judkins (1-0, 4.40)

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.