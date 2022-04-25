Sweep Bid Falls Short, Win Streak Ends at Five

San Jose's bid for a six-game series sweep in Visalia fell short on Sunday afternoon with a 7-3 loss to the host Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark. Visalia scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead and never looked back on their way to snapping the Giants' season-high five-game winning streak. Despite the loss, San Jose took five of six in the series and sits in first place in the North Division with a 10-5 record.

Four of the first five Rawhide hitters that came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against Giants starter Eric Silva produced hits with all four eventually coming home to score as Visalia took early control of the game. Wilderd Patino led off the inning with a single before Jordan Lawlar popped out for the first out. Deyvison De Los Santos then singled to put runners on first and second. Cleanup hitter Shane Muntz was up next and he hit a soft liner over the leaping Aeverson Arteaga at shortstop and into left center for an RBI single as Patino scored the first run. Junior Franco followed with an RBI double down the right field line to make it 2-0 before Jean Walters' RBI groundout plated the third run. Then with JJ D'Orazio at the plate, Silva uncorked a wild pitch allowing the fourth run to score for a 4-0 Rawhide advantage.

San Jose managed only one hit over the first three innings against Visalia starter Liam Norris before breaking through in the top of the fourth. With two outs in the fourth, Victor Bericoto drew a walk before Dilan Rosario stepped to the plate and launched a two-run home run to deep left center. The 420-foot blast, Rosario's first homer of the season, cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

The Giants though wouldn't manage another hit until the seventh inning and Visalia reclaimed their four-run cushion with single tallies in the fifth and sixth. With Manuel Mercedes on the mound for San Jose, Patino led off the bottom of the fifth with a single. Patino then stole second before coming home on back-to-back wild pitches. An inning later, consecutive singles from Walters and D'Orazio put runners on the corners and when GJ Hill's potential inning-ending double play grounder to second was misplayed by Rosario for an error, a run came home to make it 6-2.

The Giants scored their final run of the afternoon in the top of the seventh courtesy of consecutive doubles to start the inning from Abdiel Layer and Najee Gaskins trimming the Rawhide lead to 6-3. However, the next three San Jose hitters were retired quickly to end the inning and the Giants would muster only one more baserunner - a Vaun Brown one-out double in the top of the eighth - for the remainder of the game.

D'Orazio's solo home run off of Trevor McDonald in the bottom of the eighth stretched the Visalia lead to 7-3 and completed the scoring for the day.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Visalia out-hit San Jose by a 10-5 margin ... Rawhide pitchers combined to record 13 strikeouts ... The Giants were only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position ... Gaskins (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) was the lone San Jose player to finish with more than one hit ... Layer's (1-for-4, 2B) double was his team-leading fifth of the season.

On The Mound: Silva took the loss after yielding four runs (all earned) on five hits over three innings. The right-hander walked none and struck out three. After giving up hits to four of the first five batters, Silva retired eight of the last nine hitters that he faced. Mercedes (3 IP, 2 R, 3 BB, 4 SO) and McDonald (2 IP, 1 R, 2 SO) saw action out of the Giants bullpen on Sunday.

Road Win Streak Snapped: Sunday's defeat snapped the Giants' seven-game road winning streak. Despite the loss, San Jose is still 7-2 on the road this season.

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday night to open a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. For more information on upcoming promotions and to purchase tickets, visit sjgiants.com.

