Rawhide rope Grizzlies 2-1 to open up September

September 1, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (26-34, 64-61) fell to the Visalia Rawhide (35-25, 64-61) 2-1 Sunday afternoon from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno dropped the finale and suffered a series setback to their Highway 99 rival. The Grizzlies finished 33-34 on the road overall and 10-23 in the second half. Fresno also moved to 2-13 in away one-run contests. The Grizzlies are now 49-17 all-time against the Rawhide (6-6 this season).

Fresno's lineup mustered four hits (all singles) with the top three of the order grabbing one each. Braylen WImmer extended his hit streak to nine games and Ben McCabe supplied a single in the ninth spot. Besides the four hits, the Grizzlies roared for 10 walks and two hit-by-pitches, but could not bring them in. Fresno left 14 on base and went 1-for-8 with runner is scoring position. The Rawhide offense smacked four hits as well, with one landing for a double. Visalia only walked twice and went down on strikes four times.

In every game of the series and 10 of their last 12 contests, the Grizzlies scored first. Blake Wright drew a bases-loaded walk, adding Aidan Longwell in the top of third. The Rawhide tied the affair at one in the bottom of the third after a Cristofer Torin RBI groundout netted Alberto Barriga. Visalia plated the final run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a Torin single to center, tallying Barriga again.

Grizzlies' southpaw Stu Flesland III (2-3) was tagged with the tough loss despite tossing a quality start. Flesland III chucked a career-high six innings, allowing two runs (earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out three. Hunter Omlid hurled two hitless and scoreless frames in his second game with the club.

Rawhide righty Denny Larrondo lasted three and one-third innings, permitting one run (earned), on two hits and six walks while fanning six. A quartet of relievers followed Larrondo with five and two-thirds frames of shutout baseball. Eric Dominguez (3-1) did not give up a hit or run over three innings, relishing the triumph. Luke Craig notched his second hold after a clean frame. Alexis Liebano locked up his third save of the week and ninth overall on the year.

Fresno returns home tomorrow to battle San Jose at 4:05 pm in the last home series of 2024. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (1-3, R, 2 BB)

- LHP Stu Flesland III (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- RF Felix Tena (0-2, 3 BB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- SS Cristofer Torin (1-3, 2 RBI, BB, SB)

- C Alberto Barriga (1-2, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- 2B Demetrio Crisantes (1-4, SB)

On Deck:

Monday, September 2, 2024 at 4:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Fresno Grizzlies

San Jose RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-2, 3.69) vs. Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (3-0, 5.32)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies 2B Tevin Tucker was ejected in the top of the ninth by home plate umpire Zach Hovick.

