Quakes Fall Sunday, Need Five of Six over Visalia

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants took the final game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon, grabbing a 5-2 win over the Quakes at Excite Ballpark.

Cesar Quintas, who made a pair of diving catches in center field, had two hits, including a two-run homer (12) as the Giants snapped Rancho's three-game winning streak and forced a split of the six-game series in San Jose.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Elijah Hainline homered (2) to even the game at 1-1 against San Jose starter Ubert Mejias (4-6), the only run he'd allow over five innings.

Rancho reliever Roque Gutierrez surrendered the go-ahead run in the fourth, then gave up three in the fifth, as the Giants took a 5-1 lead.

Rancho, who finished with just six hits overall, tacked on an unearned run in the ninth, but fell short of a series win in San Jose.

The Quakes (32-28, 62-62) must win five of six against Visalia this upcoming week at LoanMart Field, or they'll miss out on the post-season. On Tuesday, Eriq Swan (0-0) will throw in the series-opener against the Rawhide, who have not yet named a starter for the opening game of the six-game series.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

