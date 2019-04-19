Rawhide Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games, Despite Giving up a 3-Run Homerun in the 9th

April 19, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





For the tenth time this season, the Rawhide scored first. In the bottom of the first, Jancarlos Cintron led off with a base hit to right field. Mark Karaviotis drove him in with an RBI double to right centerfield. Yoel Yanqui continued the inning with an RBI double down the left field line to score Karaviotis. Later in the inning, Jake McCarthy drove in Yanqui with the third RBI double of the game. The final run of the inning came off a throwing error by second baseman, Carlos Herrera , allowing McCarthy to score from second base.

Starting pitcher for the Rawhide, Justin Vernia , completed four innings allowing eight hits and one run (unearned) and struck out five. It was his first start with the Rawhide after being moved up from Kane County. The one run came after McCarthy committed an error in centerfield, allowing Todd Czinege to advance to third. Matt Hearn drove him in by singling to left field.

The score would remain four to one until the sixth inning when the Rawhide pushed another run across off an error by the centerfielder, Hearn. Anfernee Grier scored on the fielding error and would be the last run for the Rawhide in the game.

Going into the top of the ninth, the Rawhide led the Jethawks 5-1. Cole Bartlett gave up back-to-back singles to Joel Diaz and Hearn. Herrera made Lancaster's deficit only one run with a three-run blast over the left field wall. Matt Brill came in relief for Visalia and Luis Castro to strike out swinging and Ramon Marcelino to ground out to first to end the game.

With Brill's save, the Rawhide extend it's winning streak to seven games and overall record to 11-4. That is the best record in the league. By scoring first, the Rawhide are now 10-0 when they score first and 1-4 when the opponent scores first.

Visalia looks to make the winning streak eight tomorrow when they host the Jethawks for game two of a three-game series at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.