'Pen Locks in to End Three-Game Skid

MODESTO, CA. - After a rocky first inning, the Modesto Nuts locked in and received the game-winning RBI from Luis Liberato in a 6-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

An error and two wild pitches brought in the tying runs for the Nuts (6-9) in the seventh, Luis Liberato won it for the Nuts in the ninth.

Connor Kopach started the ninth inning with a triple off the center-field wall against Ports (6-9) reliever Pat Krall (0-1). After a strikeout, Liberato lined a single into left to easily score Kopach. Lazaro Armenteros misplayed the ball in left and Liberato circled the bases to score on a three-base error.

Sam Delaplane (W, 2-0) worked the final two innings for the Nuts allowing just one walk while striking out three.

Overall a trio of Nuts relievers worked 6.1 innings allowing just an infield hit with nine strikeouts. Jake Haberer retired all four batters he faced. Reggie McClain heaved three scoreless innings.

Anthony Jimenez homered in the second inning for the Nuts. Eugene Helder reached three times with two singles and a RBI.

