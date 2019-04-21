Rawhide Defeats the Lancaster JetHawks 13-4 and Extend the Winning Streak to Eight Games

April 21, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





For the eleventh time this season, the Rawhide score the first. Those eleven times they scored first, the Rawhide have come out on top. In the bottom of the first, the Rawhide pushed across three runs to take the lead. Those runs came off a Jake McCarthy single and Jancarlos Cintron double.

Visalia continued to dominate scoring 13 runs off of 17 hits. The totals of runs and hits were season highs for the Rawhide. Every player in the Rawhide line up either had a hit or drove in a run, making the win a team effort. The three biggest hits of the game were from Cam Duzenack, Mark Karavioits, and Cintron. Duzenack blasted a three-run homerun for his third home run of the season. He leads the team in homeruns. Karaviotis and Cintron each had a solo blast.

The hitting was not the only spectacular part of the game for the Rawhide. Cole Stapler pitched a season high seven innings. He gave up five hits and did not allow a run to score or give up any walks. He struck out nine Jethawk batters, which is a career high for the 24-year-old.

The only runs for the Jethawks came in the top of eighth inning off of Kyler Stout . He walked the bases full and the gave up a grand slam to Casey Golden . Luis Castillo came in relief for Stout and got the last out of the eight and finished the ninth for the Rawhide.

The Rawhide look to sweep the Jethawks tomorrow and extend the winning streak to nine. First pitch is at 7pm. Expected starters are Jeff Bain for Visalia and Will Gaddis for Lancaster.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.