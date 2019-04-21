Three Bombs Complete Sweep

April 21, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





STOCKTON, CA. - Luis Liberato led the Modesto Nuts' power surge in a 13-2 win over the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Luis Liberato started the offensive rush in the first inning with a three-run homer off Ports (6-11) starter Mitchell Jordan (L, 1-2). In the third, Liberato connected on a solo home run. Later in the ninth, the Nuts' (8-9) centerfielder drove in two with a single running his RBI total to six.

Conner Kopach also homered in the second inning helping the Nuts complete a three-game series sweep. Jordan worked three innings allowing seven runs on seven hits in his start.

Cal Raleigh recorded three hits including a two-run double. Ariel Sandoval went 2-for-5 with a two-run double in the third.

Meanwhile, the Nuts' pitching staff threw well. Ian McKinney, on short rest, allowed just one run on two hits over four innings. The Nut's lefty struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The collection of Scott Boches, Danny Garcia, Collin Kober and Kyle Wilcox combined to throw five innings allowing just three hits and one run.

The Nuts have a day off on Sunday before beginning a four-game set in San Jose on Monday night. First pitch against the Giants is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.