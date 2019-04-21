JetHawks Swept in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. - Ramon Marcelino tied for the league-lead with his fifth home run of the season, but the JetHawks fell to the Visalia Rawhide, 7-3, on Saturday night at Recreation Park.

The win was the ninth in-a-row for Visalia (13-4) and completed a sweep of the JetHawks (7-10).

Marcelino went deep in the second inning to give Lancaster an early 1-0 lead.

Will Gaddis (1-2) cruised through the first three innings on only 36 pitches but struggled in the fourth as the Rawhide scored four runs to take the lead. The rally started with a one-out error and Gaddis walked the next two batters to load the bases. A Jake McCarthy single scored two more runs and a throwing error on the play allowed another to score.

Gaddis would ultimately take the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) over 4.2 innings. Three JetHawks relievers combined for 3.1 scoreless frames to finish the game.

Todd Czinege added to Lancaster's tally with a two-run home run in the ninth inning, his second of the season.

Matt Hearn finished 0-for-4 to end his hitting streak at 11 games. The streak was the longest in the California League this season.

Visalia starter Jeff Bain (1-1) allowed one run over five innings to earn the win.

The JetHawks are off Sunday and then continue their seven-game road trip with the first of a four-game series at Lake Elsinore on Monday evening. Garrett Schilling will start against Storm left-hander Tom Cosgrove. First pitch is 6 p.m.

