Rawhide Defeat the Quakes in 13 Innings

Visalia Rawhide rush the field after their 13-inning win

(Visalia Rawhide) Visalia Rawhide rush the field after their 13-inning win(Visalia Rawhide)

VISALIA, CA - The Rawhide defeated the Quakes in 13 innings by a score of 5-4. It took 13 pitchers and 4 hours and 13 minutes to clinch the Opening Weekend series.

It was a pitcher's duel from the start. Liam Norris had his best start of his career. He threw 3.2 scoreless innings and gave up one hit and one walk. The Quakes' starter, Maddux Bruns, threw two scoreless innings.

The first run of the game came in the fifth inning. Channy Ortiz hit a sacrifice flyout to score Oscar Santos to put the first run on the board. The next half inning, the Quakes answered with two runs of their own.

Quakes maintained that lead until the eighth inning. Deyvison De Los Santos scored the tying run off a wild pitch thrown by Martin Santana. The score remained tied at two and the game went into extra innings.

It was a back-and-forth game until the thirteenth inning. The Rawhide exhausted their relief pitchers and put Jean Walters, a middle infielder, on the mound. He earned the win after the Rawhide walked it off in the bottom half of the thirteenth inning. With GJ Hill on second base, Juan Batista laid down a bunt. The Quakes' pitcher, Joan Valdez, fielded the bunt but threw it wide of first base. That errant throw allowed Hill to score and the Rawhide to win.

The Rawhide have Monday off before traveling to Lake Elsinore for a six-game series.

