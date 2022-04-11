Bericoto's Blast Propels Giants to 10-Inning Win

Victor Bericoto hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to propel the Giants to a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. Bericoto's blast led off the 10th with the automatic runner at second base before San Jose held off Modesto in the bottom of the frame to secure the win. With the victory, the Giants claimed two out of three games in the season-opening series against the Nuts.

Behind outstanding pitching performances from Mason Black and Landen Roupp along with a pair of fifth-inning home runs, it looked as if San Jose would cruise to a win on Sunday. Black, San Francisco's third round pick in last year's draft, fired four scoreless innings to begin the game surrendering only one hit. The right-hander, who retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, walked none and struck out seven.

The game was scoreless until Rayner Sanchez led off the top of the fifth with a booming home run to deep left center. The 427-foot shot was the first home run hit by a Giants player this season. Later in the inning, Vaun Brown worked a two-out walk before Aeverson Arteaga stepped to the plate and hit a towering two-run homer to left. The round-tripper extended San Jose's lead to 3-0.

Roupp then took over on the mound to begin the bottom of the fifth and breezed through three scoreless innings of long relief. Roupp yielded only one hit, walked none, struck out five and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. The Black-Roupp duo combined to limit Modesto to two hits over the first seven innings setting down 21 of 23 batters.

Meanwhile, the Giants added to their lead in the top of the seventh when Arteaga drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

San Jose carried a 4-0 advantage into the bottom of the eighth when Jose Cruz took over out of the bullpen. Cruz though would immediately run into trouble as Ben Ramirez led off with a single. A one-out walk to Amador Arias before Brett Rodriguez was hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the Nuts. Cruz then uncorked a wild pitch allowing Ramirez to score the first Modesto run of the day. Following a walk to Jonatan Clase that again loaded the bases, Harry Ford grounded out weakly to third plating Arias to trim the Giants lead to 4-2. On the play, Rodriguez advanced to third while Clase, the potential tying run, took second. The RBI groundout ended Cruz's outing as Tyler Myrick was summoned into pitch and he was greeted by Edwin Arroyo, who lined an 0-2 offering into right center field for a single. The hit easily scored both Rodriguez and Clase to tie the game 4-4.

The Nuts had an opportunity to take the lead later in the inning as Arroyo stole second before Robert Perez Jr. reached safely on a dropped third strike, however Myrick settled down to retire Randy Bednar on a groundout for the final out.

Both teams were set down in order in the ninth with Myrick returning to the mound in the bottom of the inning to strikeout the side in dominant fashion. The Giants then reclaimed the lead in the top of the 10th on Bericoto's longball. With Najee Gaskins at second base to start the inning as the automatic runner, Bericoto launched the first pitch of his at-bat over the fence in straightaway center for the dramatic go-ahead home run. The homer was San Jose's third of the afternoon and it gave the Giants a 6-4 lead.

Modesto would take advantage of their free runner in the bottom of the 10th scoring once, but could not rally again as San Jose closed out the victory. Esmerlin Vinicio took over on the mound for the Giants and quickly recorded the first out. Clase then produced an RBI single into left plating the free runner to bring the Nuts to within 6-5. Vinicio though recovered inducing the next hitter, Ford, to hit a weak comebacker to the mound resulting in a game-ending 1-4-3 double play.

Myrick (1-0) was credited with the win after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Vinicio earned the save in his San Jose Giants debut.

Victor Bericoto's first home run of the season lifted the Giants to an extra-inning win on Sunday

GIANTS NOTES

Series Review: Following a 5-3 loss in the season opener on Friday, the Giants bounced back with victories on Saturday (3-1) and Sunday to take the series. San Jose pitching allowed a total of only 11 hits during the three games limiting the Nuts to a .125 batting average over the course of the series. All three home runs hit by the Giants in the series came in Sunday's finale.

Black's Debut: Mason Black was making his professional debut on Sunday. The 22-year old struck out five consecutive hitters at one point during his start. Black finished his outing by retired nine straight Modesto batters.

Inside The Box Score: Both teams finished with five hits on Sunday ... The Giants won despite going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 on base ... The only hit with a runner in scoring position was Bericoto's 10th inning home run ... Both teams struck out 16 times.

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for their home opener on Tuesday night against the Fresno Grizzlies. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM. For tickets and information on upcoming promotions, visit sjgiants.com.

