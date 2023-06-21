Raquet Racks up Double Digit Strikeouts But Revs Blanked by Birds

June 21, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







Charleston, WV): Nick Raquet struck out 10 batters but the York Revolution were shut out for the first time this season, dropping the opening game of a six-game road trip to the Charleston Dirty Birds, 2-0 on Tuesday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Raquet (5-4) notched his second 10-strikeout game of the year and allowed only two runs on four hits in 7.1 innings. Charleston plated the game's only two runs in the bottom of the first, and Raquet surrendered just one hit the rest of the night.

The Revs offense was kept off balance by crafty lefty Joe Testa as the veteran tossed seven scoreless, scattering seven hits. York out-hit Charleston 8-4 but stranded 10 runners on the night.

Charleston drew first blood with a pair of runs on three base hits in the first inning. Jalen Miller led off with a single and advanced on a ground out before stealing third. Telvin Nash drove in Miller with a double to left center, and after taking third on a ground ball, scored on a base hit to left by Justin O'Conner to spot Charleston the head start in what proved to be the only scoring of the night.

Raquet settled in and was dominant in the tough luck loss, retiring 10 straight at one point, and another six in-a-row to conclude his outing including four consecutive strikeouts to finish the seventh.

Andrew Gross tossed two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen in the eighth.

York managed a base hit in each of the first six innings but were unable to push anything across.

The Revs loaded the bases in the top of the eighth with a pair of walks and a single off the right field wall by Troy Stokes Jr. against reliever Jacob Bosiokovic, but the hard-throwing righty escaped with a fly out to end the inning.

Joan Martinez retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save as the Revs, one of just two teams in the league who had not been shut out all season, suffered their first goose egg since late in the 2022 season.

Notes: York remains in first place by 1.5 games with 17 to play in the first half. Raquet joins Ian McKinney, formerly of Gastonia, as the only two pitchers in the league with multiple 10-strikeout games this season; he has notched two of only 10 such performances across the league this year and leads the league with 58 strikeouts through 10 starts. He becomes the seventh pitcher in Revs history with multiple 10-strikeout games and joins Chris Cody as the only two lefties to do it. York righty Carlos Espinal (3-1, 3.00) faces Charleston southpaw Kit Scheetz (3-5, 4.14) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2023

Raquet Racks up Double Digit Strikeouts But Revs Blanked by Birds - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.