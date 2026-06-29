Raptors Earn a 16-10 Victory to Win Weekend Series

Published on June 28, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, Utah - The Ogden Raptors scored 16 runs on 16 hits and they got a great outing from starting pitcher Jason Schaff as they defeated the Great Falls Voyagers 16-10 in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Lindquist Field.

Chase Valentine went 3 for 6 at the plate with five RBI's including a three-run homer in the third inning. Dylan Wilkinson went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. All nine hitters in the Raptors starting lineup had at least one hit. The Raptors bats have been hot as they have scored 34 runs over their last 2 games.

Jason Schaff pitched 7 innings of baseball, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned. Schaff struck out 8 and walked only two as he picked up his second straight victory to begin his professional career.

The Raptors' big innings included a four run third inning and a five run sixth frame. The Raptors have scored in 13 of 17 innings over their last two games.

Ogden stole four bases on the afternoon, including 2 by Dylan Wilkinson. The Raptors had 13 stolen bases in the three-game series. The Raptors had two doubles in the win as Valentine and Efrain Manzo each had a two-base hit. The Raptors had 10 doubles in the series, and they lead the Pioneer League with 121 doubles through 36 games this season.

Great Falls scored 8 runs in the top of the ninth to make things interesting. The Voyagers have scored 85 runs over their last 6 games. Kyle Schmack led Great Falls with a 2 for 5 day at the plate.

The Raptors homestand continues at Lindquist Field with a four-game series against the Boise Hawks on June 30, July 1-3. First pitch all four nights are at 6:30 pm and tickets are available at the Lindquist Field box office or by going to ogdenraptors.com.







Pioneer League Stories from June 28, 2026

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