Raptors' Big Bats Hold off Late Glacier Rally in 10-8 Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - The Ogden Raptors built an early lead, added key insurance late and held off a ninth-inning push from the Glacier Range Riders for a 10-8 win Sunday at Glacier Bank Park.

Ogden scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth, three more in the fifth and added three important runs in the ninth to stay in front. The Raptors finished with 11 hits, drew eight walks and played error-free baseball for the third straight night.

The Raptors opened the scoring in the third inning when Cole Jordan lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring H. Dodson for a 1-0 lead. Kyler Stancato followed with an RBI double to center field, bringing in Efrain Manzo, and Carmine Lane added an RBI groundout to score Chase Valentine and make it 3-0.

Ogden extended the lead in the fourth when Manzo doubled to center field, scoring Colson Lawrence and pushing the advantage to 4-0.

Glacier answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Raptors responded again in the fifth. Lane drove in Jordan with a sacrifice fly before Lawrence launched a two-run home run to left field, scoring Stancato and giving Ogden a 7-2 lead.

The Range Riders scored once in the fifth and once in the seventh to cut the lead to 7-4, but Ogden added needed separation in the ninth. Lane singled to center field to score Jordan, and Dylan Wilkinson followed with a two-run double to right field, bringing in Lane and Stancato to extend the Raptors' lead to 10-4.

Glacier mounted a late rally in the bottom of the ninth, using a solo home run from Andrew Collins and a three-run homer from Carson Garner to pull within two, but Ogden held on to secure the 10-8 victory.

Stancato led the Raptors offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Lane went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Lawrence finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Wilkinson added a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Manzo doubled, drove in a run and scored.

Parker McMan earned the win for Ogden, allowing three runs over five innings while striking out two. Ira Austin IV worked two innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out two, and Kyle Lewis delivered a clean eighth inning.

The Raptors once again played clean defensively, finishing the night without an error.

With the win, Ogden closed the road set in Kalispell with another hard-fought victory and continued its strong late-series push.

Final Line:

Ogden: 10 runs, 11 hits, 0 errors

Glacier: 8 runs, 11 hits, 0 errors

Raptors Offensive Highlights:

Kyler Stancato: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB

Carmine Lane: 2-for-4, 3 RBI

Colson Lawrence: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Dylan Wilkinson: 2B, 2 RBI, BB, SB

Efrain Manzo: 2B, RBI, R, BB

Cole Jordan: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB

Raptors Pitching Highlights:

Parker McMan: Win, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 K

Ira Austin IV: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 K

Kyle Lewis: 1.0 IP, 0 R







Pioneer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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