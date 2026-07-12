Wilkinson's Ninth-Inning Blast Lifts Raptors to 5-4 Comeback Win over Glacier

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - July 11, 2026 - The Ogden Raptors saved their biggest swing for the final inning Saturday night, rallying from three runs down in the ninth to defeat the Glacier Range Riders 5-4 at Glacier Bank Park.

Trailing 4-1 entering the ninth, Ogden loaded the bases before Dylan Wilkinson delivered the decisive swing of the night, launching a grand slam to right field to put the Raptors in front for good.

The Raptors struck first in the third inning when Kyler Stancato singled to left field, scoring Wilkinson and giving Ogden a 1-0 lead.

Glacier answered in the fourth with RBI singles from Brock Vradenburg and Donovan Ratfield to move in front 2-1. The Range Riders added another run in the sixth and one more in the eighth, stretching their lead to 4-1 heading into the final frame.

Ogden refused to go quietly. Sebastian Greico opened the ninth with a single, Colson Lawrence and Cole Jordan followed with walks, and Wilkinson stepped in with the bases loaded. On the first pitch, Wilkinson drove the ball over the wall in right field for a four-run homer, turning a 4-1 deficit into a 5-4 Raptors lead.

Landon Riley handled the ninth inning for Ogden, working around a hit and a walk while striking out one to earn his second save of the season and secure the comeback victory.

Wilkinson led the Raptors offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Stancato went 1-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and a stolen base, while Greico added two hits, including a double. Chase Valentine also doubled, walked and stole three bases.

Jason Schaaf gave Ogden six steady innings on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out four. Carson Kelly earned the win in relief, and Riley closed the door for the second straight night.

The Raptors once again played clean defensively, finishing the second of two nights in a row without an error.

Final Line: Ogden: 5 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors Glacier: 4 runs, 11 hits, 1 error

Raptors Offensive Highlights: Dylan Wilkinson: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R Sebastian Greico: 2-for-4, 2B, R Kyler Stancato: 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, SB Chase Valentine: 2B, BB, 3 SB Colson Lawrence: 3 BB, R Cole Jordan: 1-for-2, 2 BB, R

Raptors Pitching Highlights: Jason Schaaf: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 4 K Carson Kelly: Win Landon Riley: Save, 1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K







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