Raptors Announce "League of Their Own" Tribute Game Tryouts

March 16, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, Ut. - The Ogden Raptors Professional Baseball Team has previously announced their commitment to host a "League of Their Own" Tribute Game for the movie's 30th anniversary this summer.

The Raptors announced that they will be hosting tryouts to make up 2 full women's teams to play two real baseball games.

The Raptors have now settled on the schedule for the tryout, team practices, and games. The schedule will consist of a single day tryout, 2 individual team practices and one combined practice, and two games.

In conjunction with the primary tribute game the Ogden Raptors will be partnering with a local charity to use the game to help raise awareness and donations for charity. The details of this partnership and which specific charity are still being worked out and more details will be forth coming.

The one day tryout will take place at Lindquist Field on Saturday, June 11. Attendees will be tested in a variety of skills. Official Team practices will also be held at Lindquist Field. Team 1 will practice on June 14 and June 23. Team 2 will practice on June 16 and June 21. There will also be one combined team practice on June 28. All practices will be held in the evening with official times being determined once team rosters have been set.

The "League of Their Own" 30th Anniversary Tribute Game will take place at Lindquist Field on Saturday, July 2 at 7:00pm. It will be a 7 inning game that is free to the public. This event will be of the community for the community and to help raise money for charity. Player jerseys will be donated by Coleman Knitting Mills and game balls will be donated by the Ogden Raptors. If you or your company would like to be involved in sponsoring the game please reach out to Dave Baggott at homerun@ogden-raptors.com.

A secondary tribute game will be held at Lindquist Field on Monday, July 11 at 7:30pm. This will be a 7 inning game that is played in partnership with the kick off of the Triple Crown 10u and 12 u World Series.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.