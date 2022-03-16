Boise Hawks 2022 Seasonal Job Fair Announced

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of their annual seasonal job fair for the 2022 season on Saturday, April 23rd from 10 AM to 1 PM at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks are in search of dedicated and reliable personnel to join their game day staff for the upcoming season. They are looking for a variety of skill sets and personalities, but most importantly, they are looking for individuals who can contribute to the positive experience of their loyal fans and guests.

There are forty-eight (48) home games at Memorial Stadium. Position hours differ, but range from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Operating hours are dependent on game duration, which can vary. The Job Fair will consist of standard applicant paperwork and brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks Management. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The Hawks are looking to fill the following (but not limited to) positions: ticket takers, ushers, cooks, servers, food runners, hawkers and promotional support team members.

About the Boise Hawks

The 2021 PBL Southern Division Champion Boise Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Deposits for all 2022 season seat are currently being taken. To stay up to date on all things Boise Hawks, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boisehawksbaseball) or visit www.BoiseHawks.com.

