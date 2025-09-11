Rankin Runs Wild for 200+ Yards vs Stampeders

Published on September 10, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Justin Rankin delivered one of the season's biggest performances with over 200 yards for the Edmonton Elks against Calgary. Watch every key run and moment from this incredible showing.







