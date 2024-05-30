Rangers Reach and the Kitchener Rangers Celebrate Record Giving Year

May 30, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Rangers Reach and the Kitchener Rangers are pleased to have collaborated on a record breaking season, raising funds to support the Waterloo Region Community.

Through our Game Day 50/50 and Game Worn Jersey Raffles at Kitchener Rangers and KW Titans home games, an astounding $1.32M was raised!

Rangers Reach Executive Director, Craig Campbell attributes the success of this past season on two factors. The volunteers from our community and our new partnership with BUMP 50/50. "Our successes were driven by the commitment of our dedicated volunteers allowing us to raise the bar on what is possible through these initiatives. We also had tremendous support from BUMP, our solution provider, who introduced new enhancements to our online 50/50 solution that we will continue to build on for the coming season", said Campbell.

Kitchener Rangers COO, Joe Birch also added that, "Rangers Reach is such an important piece of our team because of the incredible positive impact they have on the community. Our collaboration and partnership is highlighted with today's season recap. We are very proud of the amazing work that has been done and are excited for even greater accomplishments in the years to come."

Thanks for supporting our 50/50 program! This is just one of the many investments we are making in our community, all powered by Rangers Reach 50/50!

