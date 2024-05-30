Dustin McCrank Named 2023-24 Recipient of 'The Bodie' Character Award for Officials

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that 15-year OHL officiating veteran Dustin McCrank is the 2023-24 recipient of the Ken Bodendistel Character Award for Officials as voted by his peers.

Originally from Haileybury, Ont. and now residing in Guelph., the linesman recently worked his ninth career OHL Championship Series this past month. He's become known for his infectious personality and friendly demeanour both on and off the ice.

"I'm very lucky to be able to represent the OHL on a nightly basis," said McCrank. "It is the best development league in the world. To be on the ice with the future stars in the game including players, coaches and officials is truly rewarding.

"First, I have to thank my wife Emily, and new daughter Lillian for all the love and support, this season especially. Always telling me to 'work hard and have fun!", as I leave the house for the evening. Thanks to mom and dad, along with the other family members who have been a part of my officiating journey over the years providing endless encouragement.

"Importantly, I would like to thank "Team 21", my OHL officiating family, Conrad Haché and the Officiating Managers past/present. Being selected by my teammates for this prestigious award means everything to me. They are the reason I have continued to go to the rink, work hard and have fun, over the last 15 years.

"I know Bodie would be proud of what I have accomplished in my career and I continue to do my best to honour him and the others that have come before me."

In addition to his nine career OHL Championship Series appearances, McCrank has officiating experience in three different Memorial Cup Final games, three different IIHF Men's World Hockey Championships in addition to the working the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

"Dustin in an incredibly deserving winner of this award," said Scott Oakman, the OHL's interim Director of Officiating. "Apart from being an incredibly accomplished official, he consistently has a positive attitude, communicates extremely well with everyone, and demonstrates a desire to work hard while ensuring he and the others around him are having fun at the same time. This has established him as an incredible leader among the ranks of the OHL officiating team."

Established in 2013, "The Bodie" is presented annually to the OHL official who demonstrates a passion and dedication to officiating and the game of hockey, who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, professionalism, and is respected by OHL member teams, players, and fellow officials. The award is named in recognition of former OHL Senior Officiating Manager, Ken Bodendistel, who served 40 years in the league beginning as a Supervisor in 1974-75. Bodendistel passed away in November, 2013, at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with cancer. This year marked the 11th year "The Bodie" has been presented with recent recipients including Drew Jackson, Mike Hamilton and Jason Faist.

McCrank will be formally presented with the The Bodie Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 12 at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

