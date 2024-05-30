Spitfires Sign 7th Round Pick Jake Windbiel to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of goaltender Jake Windbiel to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Windbiel was selected 124th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Jake hails from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. He stands at 6'4 and weighs 210lbs.

Windbiel played for the Chicago Mission during the 2023-24 season. Through 40 games, Windbiel posted a record of 33-5-2-0 with a save percentage of .936% and a GAA of 1.75. Jake had 10 shutouts throughout the season, a staggering 30% of his wins. In 2022-23, Jake backstopped his team to a HPHL 14U Championship. This season, Jake and the Chicago Mission won the 2024 Tier 1 National Championships in Fargo, ND.

The Elk Grove Village native is ecstatic to be joining the club.

"I am honoured to be signing with the Windsor Spitfires as they have a deep history of developing professional hockey players who are also really good people." Windbiel said. "My experiences with the organization have been awesome so far and I can't wait to get started as a Spitfire soon!"

Bill Bowler spoke on Windbiel putting pen to paper.

"Jake is a highly rated goalie with tremendous upside." GM Bill Bowler said. "He has a big frame and covers a lot of net. He is very athletic making him able to make saves you think he can't get to. We welcome Jake and his family to our organization."

Welcome to the Spitfires, Jake!

