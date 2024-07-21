Range Riders Late Push Not Enough for the PaddleHeads

July 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula, MT. - Alfredo Villa kicked off the scorching afternoon in Missoula with an impressive performance, striking out three of the first four batters he faced, setting the tone for the game. His dominant start on the mound was soon complemented by a big double from Collin Runge, who jumpstarted the PaddleHeads' scoring.

The third inning saw a shift in momentum as Gabe Howell put Glacier on the board. Adam Fogel then added another run for the PaddleHeads, driven in by Colin Gordon's double. With the bases loaded and a full count, Cameron Thompson walked in, tying the game at 3-3. The PaddleHeads didn't let up, as Colin Gordon and Josh Elvir crossed home plate off Jaylon Lee's double, pushing the score to 5-3. This flurry of action prompted Glacier to make a pitching change to finally end the inning.

In the top of the 4th, Alfredo Villa delivered a swift inning by striking out three batters in a row. The action heated up in the bottom of the 5th when, with the count at 2-2 and Colin Gordon at bat, Cameron Thompson stole second base. Jaylon Lee then smashed a big hit to right field, bringing Thompson home in a close call. The inning ended with a snag by Glacier's third baseman. Collin Runge ignited the crowd in Missoula's peanut inning by smashing a home run on the second pitch, sending all fans home with free peanuts and making the score 7-3. Following the home run, Justin Coleman took the mound for Glacier, while Mark Timmins joined the game for the PaddleHeads in the top of the 7th. Gabe Howell managed a single off Timmins' pitch, getting on first base. Two spectacular catches by Jaylon Lee helped bring the 7th inning to a close.

In the top of the 9th, Glacier was able to load the bases, putting pressure on late in the game. With Ethan Swanson on the mound, Glacier managed to bring in their 5th run. However, the game reached an exciting end when Colin Gordon and Collin Runge executed a spectacular double play, securing the win for the PaddleHeads and ending the game on a high note.

The Missoula PaddleHeads clinched the series with an impressive record of 5 wins and 1 loss. The team returns home on Tuesday to face the Billings Mustangs. Exciting promotions are lined up for the weekend, including Wizards and Wands Night on Friday, complete with a post-game fireworks show, and the Ultimate Trivia Showdown on Saturday. Fans can secure their tickets at GoPaddleHeads.com.

