Kafka Holds Missoula Bats in Check in Glacier Win

July 21, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Starting pitching would tell the story for a large bulk of the contest in action Saturday between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Glacier Range Riders. Nick Parker of Missoula and Cullen Kafka of Glacier would both be up to the challenge from their side of the equation, holding offenses in check. After the departure of Parker in the 6th however, the winds would begin to shift. Thanks in large part to a pair of hitters in the middle of the order, Glacier would pull away down the stretch.

Chad Castillo, and Christian Kirtley both played big roles in a pair of rallies for the Range Riders in the 7th and 8th innings tallying RBI hits in both frames. Glacier would bring home 9 runs in those 2 innings combined. In innings 6 through 8, the Riders' would outscore the PaddleHeads 10-1. The end result would be a comfortable win for the visitors from the Flathead Valley by a final score of 12-3. This sets up a rubber match of a 3-game series in the finale on Sunday afternoon.

