Randy Staats Scores FOUR in Halifax Win
January 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Randy Staats' biggest game of the season included 4 goals and 6 assists as Halifax beats Rochester 19-18.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
