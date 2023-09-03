Rancho Splits After Letting Lead Slip Away

Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports rallied from a pair of three-run deficits, stealing the final home game of their regular season with a come-from-behind 8-7 win over the Quakes on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

A four-run eighth put the Ports ahead to stay, as Henry Bolte's two-run single, which was accompanied by an error on the play, gave Stockton an 8-7 lead and a split of the six-game series.

Needing a rally in their final at-bat, Rancho's Joe Vetrano walked with one out in the ninth against Stockton reliever Charlie Cerny (3-2), but Franck De La Rosa was summoned from the pen and got the final two outs with the tying run aboard to earn his second save of the year.

Jesus Galiz (8), Jose Izarra (7) and Jake Gelof (1) all went deep for Rancho, which held leads of 3-0 and 7-4.

Izarra finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Kendall George also had three hits for Rancho.

Reynaldo Yean (1-2) was charged with all four runs in the eighth, as three of the four were earned.

The Quakes (27-33, 66-60) finish their road schedule at 33-33 for the second straight season. They'll return home on Tuesday, sending Christian Romero (7-2) to the mound in game one of the final home stand of the regular season. Visalia will send Jacob Steinmetz to the mound in game one, with first pitch slated for 6:30pm.

Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

