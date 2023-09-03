Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

September 3, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Rawhide conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. The Grizzlies hold a 1-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the 2nd half standings with seven contests to go (six vs. Modesto). Grizzlies RHP Jake Madden and Rawhide RHP Lorenzo Encarnacion are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Fres-Notes:

SATURDAY SETBACK: The Fresno Grizzlies (75-50, 39-20) were silenced by the Visalia Rawhide (49-76, 26-33) 7-0 Saturday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno fell to a Minor League-best 39-20 (.661) in the second half, 42-21 (.667) in their last 63 games and 52-24 (.684) in their last 76 contests. The Grizzlies are now 42-11 all-time against the Rawhide (7-4 this year). Fresno holds a one game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with seven contests to go (six versus Modesto). The Grizzlies lineup mustered four singles and one walk. Aidan Longwell recorded two of the four hits, yielding him five hits in his last two contests. Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (7-3) agonized the setback after four and one-third frames of work. Carlos Torres secured a career-high four strikeouts over one and two-thirds innings. Braxton Hyde dazzled for a spotless seventh.

2023 SINGLE-A PLAYOFF FORMAT: The format for the 2023 Postseason at Single-A will consist of four teams per league in a best-of-3 Division series, followed by a best-of-three Championship series. The four playoff participants per league will be the winners of each division from both halves based on the best winning percentage of each half. In the event the same Club wins both halves, the Club with the next best winning percentage in the second half will advance. In the event of any ties, the following tiebreakers will apply in the order below: 1. Head-to-head record (14-10 Fresno over Modesto) (if three or more Clubs, best winning percentage in games among the Clubs). 2. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over the last 20 games. 3. If the Clubs remain tied, best overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the last 21 games, the last 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage in that span of games.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the last of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies are 22-2 at home (three sweeps) and 42-11 all-time against the Rawhide (7-4 this season). The Grizzlies have also won 20 of their last 24 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's 11 wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

GRIZZLIES PLAYING MADDEN: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jake Madden, who was traded from the Angels to the Rockies on July 30, 2023. The 21-year-old is now ranked as the Rockies #23 overall prospect on MLB.com. You can read more about Madden on Page 2 of the Game Notes.

PROSECKY CONTINUES TO PUZZLE: Grizzlies southpaw Michael Prosecky has been almost untouchable over the past two and a half months. Prosecky continued his dominance after tying his career-high with six innings of work in a no-decision effort August 30 at Visalia. Prosecky allowed one run, on four hits and a quartet of walks while fanning seven. The lone blemish to Prosecky's line was on his first pitch of the game to Druw Jones, who powered a solo shot to right. Prosecky dropped his ERA to 2.67, which is the best in the California League. Over his last eight starts, Prosecky is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA (43.2 IP, 27 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 BB, 55 K). Prosecky has permitted two runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings and 11 of his last 12 starts (June 8-August 30). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. In August, Prosecky made five starts, going 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA (three shutouts). On the year, Prosecky has made 10 starts at home, going 7-1 with a 1.01 ERA (53.1 IP, 34 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 16 BB, 68 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is tied for 10th in Grizzlies' Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 25 saves this season, putting him third all-time (passing Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

AGNOS IN AUGUST: In the month of August, Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos finished 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team went 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In the past two months, Agnos is 2-1 with 12 saves and a 0.43 ERA. In 21 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 18 hits, two walks and 28 punchouts.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 38 games this season, spanning 46.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued six walks while striking out 58 batters.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 54 of the Grizzlies 125 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (43%). Fresno is 23-14 (17-7 at home) in one-run games and 11-6 (6-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 34-20 in those games with a 23-9 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 35% of their runs in innings 7-9 (240 runs of 696 total runs). This has culminated into 19 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 23-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 23 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-16), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (20-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-1), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (3-2, 3.55) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (7-5, 5.42)

SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Michael Morales (5-4, 4.39) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (11-6, 2.67)

SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Logan Evans (0-0, 0.90) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.32)

SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Ryan Hawks (0-0, 3.38) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (4-5, 4.25)

Transactions:

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

9/5 (Tuesday, September 5th) - 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: 2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/6 (Wednesday, September 6th) - What A Deal Wednesday

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/7 (Thursday, September 7th) - Tioga Thursdays!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/8 (Friday, September 8th) - Famous Sitcom Night, feat. Leslie David Baker (Stanley from "The Office"), Presented by Fresno/Madera Wetzel's Pretzels Food Truck, & Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks.

Promotion: Famous Sitcom Night, Ft. Leslie David Baker (Stanley from "The Office")! Come Meet Him and Enjoy a Fun Night! Purchase VIP Meet and Greet Tickets: https://fevo.me/3DJw2K4

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/9 (Saturday, September 9th) - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! Special Customized Marvel Jerseys will be Worn and Auctioned Off During the Game!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/10 (Sunday, September 10th) - Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,

Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 12:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 10:50am to 11:30am!

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! LOT'S of Giveaways at the Gates and Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 3, 2023

Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.