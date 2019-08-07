Rancho Bats Come out to Play to Snap Quakes' Five-Game Losing Streak

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - In desperate need of a win, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes obtained just that with a 5-1 victory over the Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday night.

Ending a season-worst five-game losing streak, the Quakes (65-48, 24-21) used some solid offense and even better pitching to top the JetHawks (59-54, 24-21).

Rancho got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a Jeren Kendall (14th) solo bomb and a Marcus Chiu (13th) two-run tater, taking an early 3-0 lead.

Jeter Downs scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, while Starling Heredia roped an RBI triple in the seventh, adding some breathing room the rest of the way.

Michael Grove spearheaded the stellar performance from the pitching staff in the series opener, tossing 3.1 scoreless frames. Austin Hamilton and Melvin Jimenez combined for 5.2 frames of one-run baseball.

Hamilton (5-2), earning the win, worked out of a couple of bases-loaded jams throughout the evening. Jimenez gave up the only tally of the night via a Todd Czinege solo home run in the eighth.

JetHawks' starter, Lucas Gilbreath (4-9), took the loss despite lasting seven frames. The southpaw surrendered all five runs, all of the earned variety.

In game two of the set, Rancho will call upon RHP Gerardo Carrillo (2-8) for the start. As for Lancaster, RHP Will Gaddis (7-7) gets the nod.

