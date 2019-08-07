Nuts Fall 6-2 in Series Opener

August 7, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - Three pitchers stymied the Modesto Nuts' offense in a 6-2 loss against the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

Aaron Hernandez started the game for the 66ers (44-70; 18-27) and did not allow a hit over his four innings of work while retiring the final seven he faced. Jorge Tavarez (W, 3-2) followed and retired the first four he faced before Jose Caballero recorded the Nuts' (52-63; 22-23) first hit with a single in the sixth. Jarred Kelenic drove him home with a RBI double to push his hitting streak to seven games. Jack Larsen added a RBI double in the inning but that was all the Nuts' offense could produce. Nate Bertness (S, 3/4) worked the last 3.1 innings while allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

Clay Chandler (L, 1-2) heaved two scoreless innings before Leonardo Rivas singled home a run. Devin Davis connected on a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning. Mike Stefanic plated a run with a double in the fifth. Chandler lasted 5.2 innings while giving up five runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Nuts look to even up their three-game set with the 66ers on Wednesday night. First pitch on is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.