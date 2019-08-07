'Hawks Cracked by Quakes in Opener

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The JetHawks outhit the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night but left 12 runners on base and dropped the series-opener, 5-1, at LoanMart Field.

The loss dropped the JetHawks (24-21, 58-55) back into a first-place tie with the Quakes (24-21, 65-48) in the second-half South Division standings.

Lucas Gilbreath (4-9) pitched well outside of a three-batter stretch in the second inning when he allowed a home run to Jeren Kendell, walked Hunter Feduccia and then allowed a two-run homer to Marcus Chiu. The Quakes held an early 3-0 lead.

Gilbreath allowed runs in the sixth and seventh innings as well. He finished with five runs on six hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The JetHawks put multiple runners on base in many in each inning from the third to the sixth but couldn't score. They left 12 runners on base in the game and each of the club's first nine hits were singles.

Todd Czinege got Lancaster on the board with a solo home run in the eighth inning against Melvin Jimenez. The homer was his 14th of the season.

Jimenez pitched the final 2.2 innings to pick up his second save. Austin Hamilton (5-2) got the win in relief of Rancho starter Michael Grove.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Will Gaddis is scheduled start for Lancaster opposite Gerardo Carrillo.

