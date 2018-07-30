Rampage Sign Trevor Smith and Sam Lofquist to AHL Contracts

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that center Trevor Smith and defenseman Sam Lofquist have been signed to AHL contracts.

Smith, 33, tallied 17 goals and 43 points in 66 games to finish tied for third in scoring while serving as team captain in 2017-18 with the Milwaukee Admirals. The Ottawa, Ont. native and 12th year professional has recorded 184 goals, 254 assists, and 438 points in 593 career AHL games spent between Bridgeport, Springfield, Syracuse, Norfolk, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Toronto, and Milwaukee.

Smith was a member of the historic 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals squad that capture the Calder Cup. The Admirals went 15-3 en route to their first AHL championship after posting a professional hockey record 28-game winning streak during the regular season.

Smith has collected nine goals and 20 points in 107 career NHL contests with the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nashville Predators.

Lofquist, 28, recorded four goals and 13 points in 24 appearances in 2017-18 with EHC Biel-Bienne of the National League of Switzerland. The Somerset, Wisc. native and eighth year pro has spent the majority of his playing career in the elite leagues of Sweden and Finland, as well as one season in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Lofquist appeared in one game with the AHL's Houston Aeros in 2010-11. He played two years collegiately at the University of Minnesota where he notched one goal and three assists in 38 games, as well as two seasons with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League recording 13 goals and 72 points in 111 contests.

