Flames Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway

July 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Garnet Hathaway to a one year contract.

Hathaway, a native of Kennebunkport, Maine skated in 59 games for the Flames last season scoring four goals and adding nine assists for 13 points. The 26-year-old winger also suited up in 18 games for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in 2017-18 scoring 11 goals and notching eight assists for 19 points.

Contract Status: One year AAV: $850,000

GARNET HATHAWAY - RIGHT WING

BORN: Kennebunkport, ME DATE: November 23, 1991

HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 209 lbs

SHOOTS: Right

