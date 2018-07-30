Flames Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway
July 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Garnet Hathaway to a one year contract.
Hathaway, a native of Kennebunkport, Maine skated in 59 games for the Flames last season scoring four goals and adding nine assists for 13 points. The 26-year-old winger also suited up in 18 games for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in 2017-18 scoring 11 goals and notching eight assists for 19 points.
Contract Status: One year AAV: $850,000
GARNET HATHAWAY - RIGHT WING
BORN: Kennebunkport, ME DATE: November 23, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 209 lbs
SHOOTS: Right
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2018
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Stockton Heat Stories
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Garnet Hathaway
- Flames Re-Sign Goaltender David Rittich to One-Year Contract
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Mark Jankowski to Two-Year Contract
- Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Jon Gillies to Two-Year Contract
- Heat Announce 2018-19 AHL Regular Season Schedule