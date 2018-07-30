Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Matt Read to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract ($650,000/$200,000).

Read, 32 (6/14/86), collected 16 points (7g, 9a) and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 33 games with Lehigh Valley in the American Hockey League (AHL) and scored one goal in 19 games with Philadelphia in 2017-18. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of Ilderton, Ont., collected two points (1g, 1a) and four PIM appearing in all six Stanley Cup playoff contests with the Flyers. The right winger owns 187 points (87g, 100a), 81 PIM, 17 game-winning goals (GWG) and 508 hits in 437 career games in seven NHL seasons with the Flyers (2011-18). Read has also played in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording 10 points (5g, 5a).

Read skated in 147 games with Bemidji State University of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA), and collected 143 points (65g, 78a) and 153 PIM in four seasons (2007-11). He tallied 13 points (7g, 6a) in 11 games with Adirondack (AHL) during the 2010-11 season before making his NHL debut with the Flyers on October 6, 2011.

