Ramos Homers Twice as Quakes Down Sixers in 11 Innings

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped a hard-fought contest 8-7 in 11 innings to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium. The Sixers (53-54) dropped their second consecutive game to the Quakes in the series and third straight overall.

Jose Ramos was the star of the game for the Quakes (61-49) as he tagged a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the game 2-2. Sam McWilliams drilled a homer off Sixers' starter Julio Goff the very next batter making it 3-2. Both Ramos and McWilliams homered on Tuesday as well. The Sixers retook the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI triple from Kevin Watson Jr., playing in his first game with the Sixers, and an RBI ground ball from Myles Emmerson. The teams traded runs in the in sixth with Inland Empire recapturing a 5-4 lead on Gabe Matthews' RBI single. Inland Empire made it 6-4 in the seventh when Jose Guzman doubled and then scored an error in attempt to catch him stealing third. Inland Empire had a chance to add to the lead in the eighth, but Quakes LF Ismael Alcantara threw out Edgar Quero at the plate as he tried to score on Carson Matthews single. The play loomed large in the ninth as Ryan Costeiu came tried to close out the game but a bloop single by Jake Vogel was followed with another Ramos bomb to tie the game 6-6. Ramos was three-for-four in the game with two homers and two walks; he has three homers and five RBI in the first two games of the series and eight dingers on the season. The teams each scored a run in tenth inning. In the 11th McWilliams delivered a RBI single making it 8-7; it was his third hit of the game giving him six hits over the two games of the series. Inland Empire failed to score against Daniel Cruz (3-2) in the 11th. Andrew Peters was charged with the loss for the Sixers and fell to 1-2. Arol Vera had three hits, a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in the loss for the 66ers.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

