Quakes Win in 11 over Sixers

San Bernardino, CA - Rancho Cucamonga rallied from multiple deficits on Wednesday, eventually holding on for an 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Inland Empire 66ers.

After the two teams traded a run each in the tenth, the Quakes took the lead for good in the 11th, as Sam McWilliams singled home the go-ahead run to cap a 3-for-6 night.

In the bottom of the 11th, Daniel Cruz (3-2), who allowed a two-out run to score in the tenth, was able to hold on, securing the win and give Rancho their third straight win overall.

Jose Ramos (6) McWilliams (14) both homered early in the game, as they helped to give Rancho a 3-2 lead in the third.

Rancho rallied from a 6-4 deficit in the ninth, thanks to Ramos' second homer of the night, a two-run shot with Jake Vogel aboard to tie the game at 6-6.

Inland Empire reliever Andrew Peters (1-2) gave up the McWilliams single in the 11th and suffered the loss.

The Quakes (61-49) look to make it four straight on Thursday, as they send Jimmy Lewis (0-3) to the mound against Inland Empire right-hander Coleman Crow (4-2). Game time is 7:05pm on Thursday.

On Tuesday, September 14th, the Quakes return home to face the Visalia Rawhide for their final series of 2021. Tuesday the 14th will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

