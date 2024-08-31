Rally Quacks Strike Again for Waddle-off Win Over Stormers

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-6 in 10 innings on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,023 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Niko Hulsizer's RBI groundout and Mason Martin's solo homer to left field off Ducks starter Sal Romano. Long Island answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Aaron Antonini's RBI single to center field off Stormers starter Oscar De La Cruz.

Martin went deep again in the third, a three-run homer to right field, pushing the Stormers advantage to 5-1. Leobaldo Cabrera closed the gap to three in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly to left field. It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth when the Ducks tied the game at five on Nick Heath's three-run home run to right-center.

The Stormers grabbed the lead back in the 10th a bases loaded hit by pitch of Martin. However, Long Island scored twice in the bottom of the inning to waddle off with the win. Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single scored JC Encarnacion with the tying run, and Kohlwey later scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Romano tossed six innings, yielding five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. De La Cruz pitched five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and five walks with two strikeouts. Jake Fishman (2-0) got the win after recording the final out of the 10th inning. Kyle Johnson (0-1) took the loss, conceding two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in one inning.

Heath finished with two hits, three RBIs a pair of runs scored and a stolen base. Yonny Hernandez had two hits, a run scored, two walks and two stolen bases, while Encarnacion contributed a pair of hits, including a double, along with a run scored.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack T-Shirts, courtesy of New York Wrestling Connection. There will also be a postgame wrestling event held on the plaza outside the ballpark. It's a Sunday Family Funday as well, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, featuring a pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (6-6, 5.16) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers southpaw Max Green (10-5, 4.45).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

