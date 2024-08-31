Chance Sisco's Contract Purchased by Cardinals

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that catcher Chance Sisco's contract has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He has reported to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Memphis, Tenn.

"We'd like to congratulate Chance on this exciting opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is committed to his goal of returning to the Major Leagues, and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."

Sisco joins the Cardinals organization after playing 65 games with the Ducks this season. He ranks second on the team in home runs (16), third in slugging percentage (.563), OPS (.955) and doubles (15), and fourth in walks (31). The backstop is also the Atlantic League leader in hit by pitch (18). The 29-year-old has compiled a .261 batting average and a .392 on-base percentage along with 45 RBIs, 42 runs and 58 hits. In 2023, Sisco hit .305 with 11 homers, 33 RBIs, 24 runs and a 1.184 OPS in 31 games with Long Island.

The California native has spent parts of five seasons in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles (2017-21) and New York Mets (2021). In 196 MLB games, he has totaled 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, 61 runs, 102 hits, 24 doubles, 62 walks and a .317 on-base percentage. The Florida resident was originally selected by the Orioles in the second round of the 2013 amateur draft.

Sisco becomes the 10th member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins outfielders Jackie Bradley Jr. (New York Mets, July 23) and Tyler Dearden (Minnesota Twins, July 2), infielder Rixon Wingrove (Minnesota Twins, May 24), left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez (Pericos de Puebla, June 4), and right-handed pitchers Matt Seelinger (Detroit Tigers, June 25), Tyler Zuber (Tampa Bay Rays, May 13), Chris Ellis (Arizona Diamondbacks, April 25), Dan Straily (Chicago Cubs, April 25) and Raynel Espinal (Rieleros de Aguascalientes, April 15).

