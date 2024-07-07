Rally in Relief, Saints Come Back to Win 4-3

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had all their arms available in the bullpen on Sunday afternoon. Toby Gardenhire used five of them and they were stellar. The offense got the shot in the arm they needed with back-to-back home runs in the sixth as they defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 4-3 in a come from behind victory on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 6,504.

The two teams traded runs in the second inning with the Stripers striking in the top of the second on a leadoff single to right-center by Eddie Rosario followed by an RBI double from Chadwick Tromp making it 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints loaded the bases with nobody out on a walk to Chris Williams, a ground rule double to left-center from Alex Isola, and a hit by pitch to Payton Eeles. Anthony Prato grounded into a double play that scored a run tying the game at one.

Edouard Julien extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games with a leadoff walk in the third. Yunior Severino followed with an RBI double into the left-center field gap giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

The Stripers grabbed the lead in the fifth courtesy of two solo homers. Drake Baldwin led off the inning with a solo homer to left-center, his fifth of the season, knotting the game at two. With two outs Eddie Rosario gave the Stripers a 3-2 lead with his first home run of the season, a solo blast to center.

The Saints answered with two home runs of their own to take the lead as they went back-to-back for the sixth time this season. With one out Jair Camargo drilled a solo homer over the batter's eye in center field, his sixth of the season, tying the game at three. Camargo became the seventh player in the 10-year history to homer over the batter's eye, the third Triple-A player and second Saints Triple-A player, joining Yunior Severino, to accomplish the feat. Chris Williams followed him with a solo homer to left, his ninth of the season, six in his last nine games, and fourth of the series, giving the Saints a lead they wouldn't relinquish at 4-3.

The last four relievers the Saints used all slammed the door shut. Hobie Harris, who picked up the win, tossed a scoreless sixth inning.

John Stankiewicz, who was just promoted from Double-A Wichita retired the heart of the Stripers order including striking out the first batter he faced, Major League rehabber Brian Anderson. He pitched 1.0 perfect inning of relief.

Matt Bowman got the eighth and outside of walking a batter got through the inning unscathed.

Diego Castillo picked up the save and got great defensive help in the ninth. After walking the leadoff hitter Nacho Alvarez Jr., Baldwin flew out to Williams in the left field corner. Alvarez Jr. tagged for second and Williams threw him out for the double play. Castillo fanned Skye Bolt to end the game.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at 5:35 p.m. (CT) against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (8-3, 4.30) to the mound against Bats RHP Randy Wynne (0-0, 2.03). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

