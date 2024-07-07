Late-Inning Comeback Leads to Series Split

COLUMBUS, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 6-5 in 11 innings on Saturday night at Huntington Park.

A late two-run single by Andrew Navigato and an RBI hit-by-pitch of Bligh Madris led the Mud Hens to a late victory.

Brant Hurter took the bump for the Mud Hens while Will Dion got the ball for the Clippers.

The Hens wasted no time as Akil Baddoo ripped a leadoff double in his first at-bat since being optioned back to Toledo. Baddoo eventually scored on an RBI single by Spencer Torkelson to put the Hens ahead early. Torkelson moved to second on a passed ball and promptly traded places with Dillon Dingler on an RBI double, making it 2-0 Mud Hens.

The Hens loaded the bases in the bottom of the first but Dion managed to escape. That wound up being it for Dion, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and one strikeout.

After Hurter retired the side in the bottom of the first, the Hens tacked on another run.

Randy Labaut entered to replace Dion for the Clippers. Back-to-back doubles from Javier Baez and Torkelson gave the Mud Hens a third run.

The Clippers came back to score a pair of runs over a pair of innings.

Columbus got on the board with a sacrifice fly by Christian Cairo in the bottom of the third.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, a run came home when Myles Straw grounded into a double play.

Connor Gillespie entered to pitch in the fourth inning for the Clippers. Labaut finished with 2.0 innings pitched, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout.

The Clippers knotted the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning after a solo home run by Johnathan Rodriguez.

A hit-by-pitch of Straw marked the end of the line for Hurter. Easton Lucas entered to finish the inning. A popout and a strikeout got the Hens out of the inning. Hurter left with a no-decision after pitching 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits (one home run) and one walk.

A pair of two-out walks to Ryan Vilade and Justice Bigbie marked the end of the road for Gillespie. Erik Sabrowski entered to finish the inning for the Clippers. A popout got the Clippers out of the inning. Gillespie finished with 3.2 innings pitched, allowing three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Prior to the bottom of the seventh, Drew Maggi entered at third base, replacing Baez and moving Riley Unroe from third base to second base while moving Navigato from second base to shortstop.

Lucas got through the bottom of the seventh inning, pitching around a two-out walk. Lucas finished with 1.2 innings pitched, allowing one walk with two strikeouts.

Sabrowksi, like Lucas, pitched around a two-out walk in the top of the eighth inning to continue the stalemate and end his outing. Sabrowski finished with 1.1 innings pitched, allowing one walk while striking out two batters.

Austin Schulfer entered to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning for the Mud Hens, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side in order. Schulfer tallied one strikeout in his 1.0 inning pitched.

Peter Strzelecki came on in the ninth inning for the Clippers. Strzelecki picked up a strikeout and a pair of flyouts in the inning.

Andrew Vasquez was tabbed for the bottom of the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. A pair of strikeouts and a wild play at the plate sent the game to extra innings tied at 3-3.

Strzelecki remained on to pitch the tenth for Columbus. Vilade began the inning at second base for the Hens. A walk by Bigbie and a sacrifice bunt by Unroe set up the Hens with two runners in scoring position for the team-leader in RBI in Navigato. A broken-bat blooper into centerfield scored both runners, putting the Mud Hens ahead 5-3. Navigato was caught stealing and a lineout by Baddoo ended the inning for Toledo. That wrapped Strzelecki's night after 2.0 innings pitched, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Devin Sweet entered to slam the door for the Mud Hens. Raynel Delgado started at second base for the Clippers. A groundout and a popout put Kyle Manzardo at the plate as the tying-run with two outs. Back-to-back walks to Manzardo and Rodriguez put the winning run on the bases. Estevan Florial entered to pinch-run for Manzardo. Straw singled home Delgado and Florial to restore the tie at 5-5. Sweet got Micah Pries to groundout to end the inning and force an eleventh frame. Sweet netted his fifth win and first blown save. Sweet is 5-5 on the season and 3/4 in save opportunities.

John Doxakis was the next Clipper to toe the rubber in the eleventh inning. Baddoo took second base to start the inning. After a popout and a walk to Torkelson, Dingler and Madris were each plunked, putting the Mud Hens ahead 6-5. Doxakis took the loss, allowing one unearned run on one walk and one strikeout. Doxakis falls to 1-3 on the season.

Michael Bienlien entered for a second chance at a save for the Mud Hens. Pries began the inning at second base for the Clippers. Bienlien struck out a pair and induced a groundout in his 1.0 inning to slam the door and earn his first AAA save.

NOTABLES:

Spencer Torkelson: 2-5, 2 RBI, 2B, R, BB

Bligh Madris: 2-5, RBI, 2B

Andrew Navigato: 1-4, 2 RBI, K

Michael Bienlien: 1.0 IP, 2 K, SV (First AAA Save)

The Toledo Mud Hens now head to Papillion, NE for a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers beginning on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, with first pitch at Werner Park coming at 8:05 p.m. ET.

