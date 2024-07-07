Late Heroics Spark Fifth Straight Red Wings Win

July 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

An extra-inning, back-and-forth series finale ended in Rochester's fifth consecutive victory against Buffalo Saturday night, 7-6 in 10 innings. 2B Darren Baker delivered the knockout blow in the 10th to cap off another multi-hit performance, and LF Alex Call tied things up with his 11th home run of the season in the ninth. 1B Carter Kieboom also provided a spark offensively, collecting three hits, including a double and a run scored.

The Bisons got things started in the top of the second inning as 3B Damiano Palmegiani laced his eighth double of the season down the left field line with no outs. Two batters later, with one out and Palmegiani on third base, 2B Bryce Arnold dropped a single into shallow right field to bring home the first run of the game.

Trailing 1-0, the Red Wings came to the plate in the bottom of the second and Alex Call got things started by drawing a four-pitch walk. Call then swiped his 13th bag of the season to put himself in scoring position. With two outs and Call on third base, C Brady Lindsly crushed his eighth double of the season off the top of the right-center field wall, which allowed Call to score easily and tied the game at a run apiece after two innings of play.

Rochester kicked off the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back doubles to the left field wall from Carter Kieboom and RF Travis Blankenhorn. Kieboom came around to score on Blankenhorn's double and gave the Red Wings their first lead of the night, 2-1. With one out, SS Jackson Cluff found a hole in between first and second base for a single that scored Blankenhorn and increased their lead to 3-1.

Buffalo started the top of the sixth with a leadoff single from C Phil Clarke, followed by another single from SS Gabriel Cancel. With runners on first and second and two outs, Palmegiani came to the plate and singled to right field, plating the Bisons' second run of the game making the score 3-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, DH Stone Garrett clobbered a 423-foot solo home run down the left-field line to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Red Wings. This marks Stone's first home run of the season for the Red Wings.

In the top of the eighth inning, Gabriel Cancel drew a walk, reaching base for the third time in tonight's contest. 1B Riley Tirotta doubled down the left field line and advanced the runners to second and third with two outs. A walk by Palmegiani loaded the bases, bringing up LF Alan Roden, who crushed a go-ahead 426-foot grand slam to straightaway center field, making the score 6-4 Buffalo.

The Red Wings would answer back in the bottom of the eighth inning as Brady Lindsly led off the inning by getting ahold of a hanging slider, sending it 396 feet to right field for a solo home run that brought Rochester within a run. This would be Lindsly's second home run of the season and his first since June 9th at Worcester.

In the bottom of the ninth, Alex Call launched a leadoff home run to left field tying the game 6-6. This was Alex Call's 11th home run of the season and the third Red Wing home run of the night.

With the game headed to extra innings, Rochester held off the Bisons in the top of the 10th, keeping the score tied 6-6. The Red Wings would start the inning off with PR Drew Millas starting the inning at second base. CF Dylan Crews hit a ground ball to third base that was overthrown while attempting to make the throw to first, which allowed Millas to advance to third base. Darren Baker came to the plate and singled to left field, bringing in the game-winning run, as the Red Wings won their fifth straight game and took five out of six from Buffalo.

RHP Brad Lord took the hill today for the Rochester Red Wings as he looked for his second win since being called up from Harrisburg. The two-time Eastern League pitcher of the month went 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, with zero walks and six strikeouts. With 98 pitches thrown by Lord today, that marks a season-high for him amongst Double and Triple-A outings. RHP Eduardo Salazar came in for relief and threw 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and zero runs and striking out one, lowering his ERA to 1.13 in seven games since being claimed from the Mariners. RHP Adonis Medina took the ball next as he went 1.0 innings, allowing two hits, four earned runs, two walks, and one strikeout. RHP Amos Willingham entered from the bullpen in the top of the ninth and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing one hit and striking out three, picking up his second win of the season.

Tuesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 2B Darren Baker, who went 2-for-5 with a walk and the game-winning RBI. Baker reached base safely three times tonight and raised his batting average to .284 (84-for-296) on the season. Baker now ranks sixth amongst all International League players with 84 total hits on the season.

Rochester looks to stay hot against Worcester on Tuesday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez is set to take the mound first for the Red Wings, squaring off against the Worcester RHP Jason Alexander. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

