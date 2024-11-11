Raleigh Named Platinum Gold Glove Award Winner

November 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

New York, NY: Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced today that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has won the American League Platinum Glove Award. The Platinum Glove Award, which has been given out since 2011, awards the best defensive player in each league and is determined by fan vote and SABR's Defensive Index metric from the year's Gold Glove winners.

Raleigh, 27, became the first catcher in Mariners history to win a Gold Glove Award and is now the first player in Mariners history, at any position, to be awarded the Platinum Glove Award. Cal is the third MLB catcher to go platinum, joining Yadier Molina - St. Louis Cardinals (4x, 2011-12, '14-'15) and Jose Trevino - New York Yankees (2022).

Raleigh led MLB catchers in catcher caught stealing (26) and innings caught (1122.0) in 2024, while also leading American League catchers in framing runs (13) and tying for AL lead in defensive runs saved (16). Raleigh also led the Mariners pitching staff to a 3.30 ERA while he was behind the plate, best catcher ERA in the Majors.

The Mariners backstop led AL catchers in both FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (5.4) and Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement (4.6) in 2024.

In 2024, Raleigh led the Majors in catcher caught stealing (26) for the second consecutive season, having also led the league with 24 catcher caught stealing in 2023. Cal is only the third catcher to lead the Majors in CCS in consecutive seasons (since it was tracked in 1974), joining Jim Sundberg in 1975-76 (Sundberg tied for the ML lead in '75) and Hall of Famer Gary Carter in 1982-83.

Raleigh also led all Mariners players in games played (153), becoming the first primary catcher in franchise history to lead his team in games played.

In addition to being a Gold Glove Award and Platinum Gold Glove Award winner, Raleigh was named Mariners Most Valuable Player by the BBWAA's Seattle Chapter following the 2024 season. He was also named an AL Silver Slugger Award finalist, with the winner set to be announced on Tuesday, November 12.

