Long Time AquaSox Coach Also a Vietnam Vet

November 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: Today, as we celebrate Veterans Day it is hard for the Everett AquaSox office not to think about long time coach, Andy Bottin. Bottin was an outfielder and a member of the first graduating class at Lynnwood's Meadowdale High School in 1967. Drafted and signed by the New York Yankees, he played two years in the Yankee farm system, then was drafted again.

By the Army.

He served two years, including an eight-month stint as a platoon sergeant in Vietnam.

Upon his discharge from the military, he signed a contract with Class AAA Syracuse and was to report to the Yankees' spring training in 1971. He was just one step from The Show, one hot streak from the major leagues.Unable to report to spring training due to family medical issues, he was sent back to Class A and ultimately released in 1972. In total he appeared in 108 professional games, and hit seven home runs.

Bottin couldn't stay away from sports, though, and eventually took up slow-pitch softball. He played on the Price Enterprises team that won the USSSA World Championship in the mid-1980s and was inducted into the Washington State Softball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Softball led to his career in law enforcement. In a game against a police squad, a cop suggested Bottin apply to the police academy.

Bottin was a police academy instructor, a detective with the Seattle gang unit and an officer in Georgetown and Ballard. He also advised Seattle Mariner players on how police can help them deal with obnoxious fans.

He expressed an interest in coaching, and attended a few spring trainings', helping Mariner coaches. He also was a volunteer baseball coach at Stanwood High School.

"At that time, I was a liaison between the police department, the Mariners and the commissioner's office," Bottin explained. "With that I got to know Woody (Woodward, Seattle's former general manager) and Jim Beattie (Seattle's former director of player development), and when they asked if I wanted to get back into the game, I said I'd love to."

After retiring from the police department in 1995, he joined the Mariners as a batting and outfield coach for the AquaSox and was with the team until 2001. In 2008, he made his managerial debut with the AZL Mariners in 2008 and was named the Manager of the Year after his team won the 2009 championship.

The 2009 championship season was the first title for him since he was an 18-year-old outfielder for the New York Yankees' Class A team who won the Appalachian League championship in 1967. But it was his first ring.

"We got a mug," Bottin said. "My roomie then was Ron Bloomberg, and I can't tell you exactly what he said, but basically he thought we should wear them around our necks."

He remained coaching in the Arizona League until returning to the AquaSox in 2014, then it was back to the AZL Mariners again in 2015-2016, and he finished his career with Everett in 2017.

Today, Bottin spends his time as a real estate agent for Windermere in Camano Island and he is still an AquaSox season ticket holder.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 11, 2024

Long Time AquaSox Coach Also a Vietnam Vet - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.