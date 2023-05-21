Rainiers Rally for 6-4 Win, Split Series with Isotopes

May 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - A deluge that brought rain and hail to Isotopes Park turned a mid-afternoon game into a late afternoon/early evening contest.

Early on, Albuquerque was not deterred by the delay that lasted 90 minutes, as Aaron Schunk clobbered a grand slam in the first inning to give his team an immediate advantage. However, the Tacoma Rainiers slowly chipped away, eventually breaking a tie with two runs in the top of the ninth inning en route to a 6-4 victory on Sunday.

Ex-Isotope Pat Valaika drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth for Tacoma, then Jack Larsen provided an insurance tally on a double.

Topes Scope:

- Despite winning three of the first four contests in the series, Albuquerque settled for a split. They are now 2-4-2 in series this season.

- The Isotopes have dropped five consecutive Sunday games after winning their first three of the year.

- The stoppage of play marked the fourth straight day a contest has been delayed, and the seventh of the season overall. Albuquerque's cumulative delay time is now 5:35 for the 2023 campaign.

- Aaron Schunk clobbered a grand slam in the first inning, Albuquerque's third of the season and his second (May 3 vs. Sugar Land).

- The Isotopes increased their professional baseball leading first inning run total to 50 with the four-spot today.

- Albuquerque was held scoreless and mustered just three hits after the opening frame.

- Left-hander Ben Braymer received the starting assignment for the Isotopes, in his Rockies organizational debut. He walked one batter in a scoreless top of the first before the rain delay began.

- Stephen Jones struck out a trio of batters in two scoreless innings of relief, his third time registering three or more punchouts this season.

- Gavin Hollowell pitched a scoreless inning in his second Triple-A appearance, fanning a pair for the second consecutive outing.

- The Isotopes dropped to 1-4 in contests that are tied after the eighth inning.

- Rainiers starting pitcher Darren McCaughan warmed up on the mound prior to the teams being called off the field in the first inning. Despite not throwing an actual pitch, McCaughan does get credit for an appearance.

- Albuquerque used seven hurlers in the contest, tying their season-high reached on three previous occasions, most recently May 2 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: After a day off tomorrow, the Isotopes remain at home as they welcome the Round Rock Express to town for the start of a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Neither club has announced a starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.