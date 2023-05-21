Wild Pitch Walk off Finishes Series for Sugar Land

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - In another back-and-forth affair, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-26) were beaten 5-4 in walk-off fashion by the Oklahoma City Dodgers (33-12) on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Space Cowboys took a lead in the second thanks to a solo home run by Luke Berryhill, his second of the year, to make it 1-0. RHP Angel Macuare allowed his only runs of the game in the bottom of the second on a two-RBI double from Patrick Mazieka, putting the Dodgers ahead 2-1.

The lead only last for Oklahoma City until the top of the third when Marty Costes hit a 414-foot homer to center, his first home run of the year, knotting the contest at 2-2. Macuare kept the Space Cowboys level with three scoreless innings to finish the day, tossing 5.0 frames and striking out four.

In the top of the sixth, JJ Matijevic led off the inning with a single to right before moving to second on a throwing error and stealing third. Pedro León brought Matijevic in with a double to left, pushing Sugar Land back to a 3-2 lead.

RHP Jairo Solis (BS, 1) entered in the sixth and worked around a one-out single before encountering trouble in the seventh. The righty surrendered a single then walked back-to-back hitters to load the bases with no outs. Solis responded by striking out Michael Busch, getting an infield pop out and then making a throw to first on a weak chopper up the first-base line to leave all three runners and maintain the one-run Space Cowboys' lead.

Rylan Bannon added to the Sugar Land advantage with a solo home run to center in the eighth off RHP Keegan Curtis (W, 1-0), Bannon's fourth of the year. In the home half of the eighth, a two-run home run by Devin Mann tied the game at four. LHP Austin Davis (L, 0-2) was called upon for the bottom of the ninth and walked the bases loaded with no outs in the inning. The lefty then got a fielder's choice that cut down a runner at the plate and struck out Mann swinging for the second out. With two strikes on Mazieka, Davis threw a slider that went to the backstop and let the winning run score on a wild pitch.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. Neither team has named a starter for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV.

