Rainfall Suspends Tarpons and Blue Jays in 4th Inning

TAMPA, Fla.- Today's game between the Tampa Tarpons and Dunedin Blue Jays was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the Tarpons leading the Blue Jays, 4-0.

The game is set to be completed as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 17that 3:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 2:30 p.m. Play will resume in the bottom of the fourth, with two outs and a runner at second for Dunedin, and a 2-1 count on Kacy Clemens.

Approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the suspended nine-inning game, the teams will play a seven-inning game.

Saturday's originally scheduled doubleheader is now scheduled for Sunday at 12:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 11:30 a.m. Both games will be seven innings in regulation, with Game Two starting approximately 30-minutes following Game One.

Tickets from today's suspension may be taken to the George M. Steinbrenner Field box office and redeemed for any remaining Tampa Tarpons' regular season home game.

