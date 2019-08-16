Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, Aug 16 vs St. Lucie

The Stone Crabs return home after a 6-2 road trip to start a pivotal three-game series with the St. Lucie Mets Friday. RHP Tommy Romero is set to start for Charlotte, against RHP Joe Cavallaro of the Mets.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes and lineups are attached.

TORTUGAS SLOW DOWN CRABS 5-0

The Daytona Tortugas' pitching staff shut down the Stone Crabs for the second straight night Thursday, handing Charlotte their fourth shutout loss of the season. Ryan Lillie struck out eight over six innings before the bullpen earned Daytona a split. The Stone Crabs will now start a three-game showdown with second place St. Lucie. Charlotte leads the Mets by 3.5 games in the division with 16 to play.

STREAKING STONE CRABS

After Wednesday's loss in Daytona, the Stone Crabs completed their fifth winning streak of eight games or more in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

8 games - May 6-14, 2015

8 games - July 26-Aug 2, 2014

8 games - August 7-13, 2019

WHO'S HOT?

Stone Crabs outfielder Garrett Whitley became the second Charlotte hitter to reach nine home runs Wednesday, and has been hitting extremely well of late. Over his last ten games, Whitley is batting .351 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI (1.130 OPS).

Charlotte infielder Zach Rutherford has enjoyed his strongest stretch of play over the last two weeks. The Old Dominion product is batting .362 with four extra-base hits in his last 13 games (.889 OPS), raising his batting average by 22 points.

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 66 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 45-21 1.68 9.0 6.7 1.9

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs' two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 39-17 to start the second half, putting them on pace to shatter the team record for second half wins (40) and winning percentage (.585). Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the second best 2nd half record:

1. Erie 39-15 (.722)

2. Charlotte 39-17 (.696)

3. Bowie 37-17 (.685)

4. Montgomery 35-18 (.660)

5. Kane County 34-18 (.654)

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With three weeks remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records. The next Moises Gomez home run will break the franchise record (Malm, Segovia - 2013)

Walks Saves

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011) 5 Satow/Garcia - 12 (2011/13)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010) 7 Dalton Moats - 11 (2017)

4 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009) 8 Richard De Los Santos - 10 (2009)

5 Garrett Whitley - 57 (2019) 9 Chandler Raiden - 9 (2019)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015) Josh Satow - 9 (2010)

7 Thomas Coyle - 52 (2014) Brian Miller - 9 (2016)

CLAW POINTS

Tommy Romero currently ranks fourth in ERA (2.08) amongst full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

