Rain Or Shine, the DockHounds Rise

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The DockHounds got the victory tonight in an offensive slugfest, defeating the Kane County Cougars 10-7 to open the homestand.

Augie Voight turned in another fantastic outing on the mound, going 6 innings, only allowing 7 hits and 3 runs (3 earned), walking 2 and striking out 3. Alberto Gonzalez III and Jojanse Torres also put up zeros in their innings on the mound out of the bullpen for Lake Country. Voight picked up his 3rd win of the season, bringing his record to 3-1 and dropping his ERA to an impressive 3.24. The save tonight for Torres, is his 5th of the year.

The Hounds opened the scoring in the 3rd inning, when all nine hitters came to the plate, and five runs came across to score. In the 3rd, Nick Banks and Dustin Woodcock picked up RBIs on a double and a fielder's choice respectively. The other three runs in the inning came across on a three-run homer off the bat of Thomas Jones. The DockHounds also scored five runs the very next inning. In the 4th, another homer from Jones drove in 2 and a three-run bomb from Marcus Chiu was the exclamation point. The other offensive standout tonight was Blake Tiberi, The Lake Country leadoff man reached base all 5 times up, going 4-5 with two singles, two doubles and a walk.

Conor Fisk will take the mound tomorrow for the DockHounds, as Lake Country will look to secure the series win over the Cougars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

