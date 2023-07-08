Milwaukee Edges Goldeyes in Ten Innings

WINNIPEG, MB - Milwaukee Milkmen (31-19) third baseman Cam Balego's two-out RBI single in the top of the tenth inning lifted the visitors to a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-32) on Saturday at Shaw Park. The Goldeyes have lost six straight games for the second time this season.

The Milkmen built their rally on a two-out two-strike walk to second baseman Bryan Torres which put runners at first second. Then it was Belagio who dumped the single down the line in right.

Winnipeg had its chance in the bottom of the tenth with two out and runners at first second but designated hitter Jacob Bockelie struck out to end the game.

The story was starting pitching. Winnipeg's Luis Ramirez after allowing a pro career high eight runs in his last start at Kansas City, gave up one run (unearned) in seven innings. He issued four hits, three walks and struck out four. Milwaukee's Frankie Bartow struck out six in six innings, and allowed a run (earned). Six of Ramirez 11 outings this year he's given up two or fewer runs.

Milwaukee used five pitchers, the four relievers combined to go four shutout innings. Peyton Gray (1-0) pitched the ninth inning and earned the win while Nate Hadley (11) notched the save.

The tough luck loser was Tyler Jandron (1-4). He worked three innings with five strikeouts but gave up the unearned run in the tenth.

Winnipeg's run came in the second inning courtesy of left fielder Javeyan Williams. He lifted a ball to center field which was dropped by Reggie Pruitt, Jr.. However, Williams was credited with a sacrifice fly as the scorer felt it would have been deep enough to score the run.

The final game of this scheduled three-game series at Shaw Park is Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00. Milwaukee's probable is right-hander Christian Young (5-3) against Winnipeg righty and native Marc-André Habeck (1-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Winnipeg is on its second six-game losing streak this year. The last time the Goldeyes had two losing streaks at least that long in the same year was 2018

Williams is hitless in his last 23 at-bats

Third base coach/hitting instructor Amos Ramon was ejected after the top of the tenth by home plate umpire Patrick McMorris. It was the second time he's been tossed this year

Shortstop Andy Armstrong singled in the first inning. His last 15 hits have been singles. He did have a sacrifice bunt in the fifth which gives him 12 this year--the league lead

Bockelie had three singles in his return off the injured list where he missed 16 games with a hamstring issue

The Goldeyes are 3-3 in extra innings

